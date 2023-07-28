Our chance

India’s ban on non-basmati white rice exports will create a supply shortage and drive up international prices. Pakistan is the fourth largest rice exporter in the world and I think that India’s decision will benefit Pakistan’s rice sector in many ways. It will increase the demand and price for Pakistan’s rice exports, as buyers of Indian rice will turn to Pakistan as an alternative source of supply. This will boost the competitiveness and profitability of Pakistan’s rice sector, which has been facing challenges from climate change, pests, diseases and input costs.
Furthermore, it will encourage Pakistan to diversify its export markets and products, by exploring new opportunities in high-value markets such as Europe, North America and Australia. In addition, this move can also spur more investment in research and development aimed at improving rice productivity and quality, especially in terms of higher-yield and more resilient seed varieties. This will help Pakistan to achieve food security and self-reliance in rice production, as well as to cope with future shocks and uncertainties.
Azeem Hakro
Islamabad
