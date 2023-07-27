Discos, K-Electric may charge additional Rs1.81, Rs2.31 per unit in August bills

A representational image of transmission tower, also known as an electricity pylon. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority hinted on Wednesday that ex-WAPDA distribution companies may be allowed to collect an additional Rs1.81 per unit from their clients in the upcoming August bills.

Similarly, NEPRA also suggested that K-Electric (KE) could potentially collect an extra Rs2.31 per unit from their consumers in the same billing period.

On Wednesday, the authority conducted public hearings on the petitions filed by the distribution companies (Discos) and K-Electric (KE) for a hike of Rs1.8846 per unit and Rs2.336 per unit, respectively. These petitions were in relation to the monthly Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) for June 2023.

NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi presided over the proceedings in the presence of other authority members, including Rafique Ahmad Shaikh (member technical) representing Sindh, Amina Ahmed (member law) from Punjab, Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Mathar Niaz Rana (member tariff and finance) from Balochistan. If the regulator decides to approve these rates in their final decisions, it will result in an impact of nearly Rs29 billion (including GST) for the Discos and approximately Rs5 billion (including GST) for K-Electric consumers. The proposed increase will be applicable to all consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and Lifeline consumers. Notably, for May 2023, the FCA for Discos was an increase of Rs1.9039 per unit, while K-Electric saw an increase of Rs1.4465 per unit, and these charges are currently being collected in the July 2023 bills.