Sehat Card Plus Scheme: All residents of KP being provided free treatment, meeting told

PESHAWAR: The cent percent population of the province was being provided with free treatment facilities under the Sehat Card Plus Scheme and a total of 9.87 million households of the province had been registered till June 2023, a meeting was told on Tuesday.

The meeting regarding Sehat Card Plus Scheme was held with Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair, which discussed and reviewed in detail various matters related to the scheme.

The meeting also discussed the various aspects of the scheme with the purpose to further streamline the operational matters and to make it more effective and useful for the general public.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Health Dr Riaz Anwar, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir, CEO Sehat Card Dr. Riaz Tanoli and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that during the financial year 2022-23, over 1.3 million patients have been treated under Sehat card at a total cost of Rs33.39 billion.

Briefing about the top 10 hospitals, which have extended free treatment facilities to patients from July 2022 to June 2023, it was informed that Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, and Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar stood top of the list, respectively.

Similarly, regarding free treatment trend (percentage) in the various departments, it was informed that cardiology stood at top with 24.1 % while gynecology remained at second with 13.1% and general surgery at third with 12.6%.

Other treatment facilities with relatively high admissions and costs included medical cases, neurosurgery, oncology, orthopedic, urology, throat, ophthalmology and dialysis.

Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has termed Sehat Card Plus as an important scheme for public welfare and said that the scheme could be further improved by removing the deficiencies from its process. “We have to go all out to make this scheme sustainable and to ensure that the people are getting maximum benefits from the scheme in a more effective and organised manner,” he remarked.