In today’s rapidly changing global order and regional geopolitics, Pakistan’s foreign policy faces multiple challenges. Critics contend that Pakistan’s current foreign policy, instead of a coherent approach, is a series of ad hoc responses to regional and international events. Islamabad faces the danger of getting caught in the crosshairs of the intensifying US-China rivalry. Maintaining a balance in our bilateral ties with both these countries is key to Pakistan’s economic and strategic interests.
Despite Pakistan being a leading advocate of the Afghan cause, following the fall of Kabul in August 2021, the Afghan Taliban government has failed to rein in TTP militants. Hence, Pakistan’s dream of a secure western border has not materialized yet, which is arguably a failure of our Afghan policy. Furthermore, a BJP-led India continues to pose a security threat to Pakistan. With general elections due in the coming months, the new government will need to redesign Pakistan’s foreign policy in order to secure the country’s interests in a fast-changing, complex world.
Muhammad Ayaz
Lower Dir
Over the past few months, I have observed an alarming rise in incidents of reckless and careless driving in our...
Artificial Intelligence has made a significant impact on jobs and the workforce in various industries. Robotic...
The federal government has taken a commendable step by launching the third phase of the Prime Minister’s Youth...
Following the reports of Ishaq Dar being the favourite for the caretaker PM slot, I request all our political parties...
This refers to the news story ‘To take important decisions...: Election Act to be amended to empower caretaker PM:...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Pakistan bags two sporting honours in a day’ . This is a great moment for...