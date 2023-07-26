 
Wednesday July 26, 2023
July 26, 2023

In today’s rapidly changing global order and regional geopolitics, Pakistan’s foreign policy faces multiple challenges. Critics contend that Pakistan’s current foreign policy, instead of a coherent approach, is a series of ad hoc responses to regional and international events. Islamabad faces the danger of getting caught in the crosshairs of the intensifying US-China rivalry. Maintaining a balance in our bilateral ties with both these countries is key to Pakistan’s economic and strategic interests.

Despite Pakistan being a leading advocate of the Afghan cause, following the fall of Kabul in August 2021, the Afghan Taliban government has failed to rein in TTP militants. Hence, Pakistan’s dream of a secure western border has not materialized yet, which is arguably a failure of our Afghan policy. Furthermore, a BJP-led India continues to pose a security threat to Pakistan. With general elections due in the coming months, the new government will need to redesign Pakistan’s foreign policy in order to secure the country’s interests in a fast-changing, complex world.

Muhammad Ayaz

Lower Dir