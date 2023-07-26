In today’s rapidly changing global order and regional geopolitics, Pakistan’s foreign policy faces multiple challenges. Critics contend that Pakistan’s current foreign policy, instead of a coherent approach, is a series of ad hoc responses to regional and international events. Islamabad faces the danger of getting caught in the crosshairs of the intensifying US-China rivalry. Maintaining a balance in our bilateral ties with both these countries is key to Pakistan’s economic and strategic interests.

Despite Pakistan being a leading advocate of the Afghan cause, following the fall of Kabul in August 2021, the Afghan Taliban government has failed to rein in TTP militants. Hence, Pakistan’s dream of a secure western border has not materialized yet, which is arguably a failure of our Afghan policy. Furthermore, a BJP-led India continues to pose a security threat to Pakistan. With general elections due in the coming months, the new government will need to redesign Pakistan’s foreign policy in order to secure the country’s interests in a fast-changing, complex world.

Muhammad Ayaz

Lower Dir