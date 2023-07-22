 
Saturday July 22, 2023
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank

By AFP
July 22, 2023

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager near the West Bank city of Ramallah on Friday, Palestinian officials said, as the forces said they shot a “suspect” after being attacked with “explosives”.

“A citizen died of critical wounds sustained by live bullets from the occupation (Israel) to the head,” in an incident in the village of Umm Safa, near Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The ministry named the deceased as Mohammed Al-Bayed, 17, in a later statement. Israeli border police meanwhile said in a statement a “violent disturbance” had broken out “during which suspects threw stones and explosives” at Israeli forces.