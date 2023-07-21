Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are experiencing frequent terror attacks. The attacks are primarily targeting the security forces but they also pose a danger to the civilian population. The entire political apparatus must be united in the face of this resurgent terror threat.
Security measures must be tightened and appropriate steps need to be taken to eliminate the hideouts of the terrorists.
Khalida Khalid
Turbat
