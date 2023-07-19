Climate challenges: Sherry lauds Italian support for KP, GB projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman recently welcomed a delegation from Italy to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

The delegation included representatives from the University of Milan and the Italian Association Ev-K2-CNR, with Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese leading the group. Additionally, officials from the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and the UNDP were present.

Sherry expressed her gratitude for the ongoing support of the Italian government in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. She acknowledged the remarkable 35-year presence of EvK2CNR in Pakistani mountains. She commended the ‘Glaciers & Students’ project which is funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AIC), implemented by the UNDP Pakistan and executed by EvK2CNR.

This initiative aims to accomplish several key objectives, including the establishment of eight Automatic Weather Systems (AWS), creation of an inventory of Pakistan’s 7,200 glaciers and provision of capacity building and training opportunities for students at the Karakoram International University and the University of Baltistan, as well as for staff at the Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency.

In her opening remarks, Sherry emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating: “Pakistan boasts of the largest number of glaciers outside the polar regions, and these invaluable resources are facing significant threats due to climate change. It is imperative that our universities collaborate closely to cultivate a comprehensive understanding among our students regarding climate resilience and management. This project holds immense significance as it will enable us to effectively map and monitor the changes caused by climate stress on our glaciers. Moreover, we eagerly anticipate exploring potential solutions to mitigate the alarming rise in glacial melt, which has resulted in a staggering 300% increase in Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) events in Pakistan over the past year.

Ambassador Ferrarese expressed his gratitude for the enduring friendship and exceptional cooperation between the two nations. He underscored the fact that Italy, too, was profoundly affected by the devastating consequences of climate change. He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies regarding the tragic events that unfolded in Pakistan last year, particularly the catastrophic floods that affected a staggering 33 million individuals. He further emphasized the significance of the ‘Glaciers & Students’ project as it would facilitate comprehensive glacier mapping and provide an understanding of the glaciers in its entirety to effectively safeguard these invaluable resources.

Gilgit-Baltistan officials provided a comprehensive briefing to the minister regarding their ongoing endeavours aimed at preserving the region’s natural environment. They also shared details about various initiatives undertaken in collaboration with the Italian government to enhance climate resilience. Sherry expressed appreciation for the significant efforts of the Gilgit-Baltistan government. She emphasized the visionary approach of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who declared the Khunjerab National Park a protected area in 1974. Notably, the Khunjerab National Park is not only the highest-altitude national park in Pakistan but also one of the largest, underscoring the commitment to conservation and environmental preservation in the region.

The delegation from the University of Milan presented a proposal for a project known as Water for Development (W4D). This three-year initiative, scheduled to commence in September 2023, aims to support sustainable development and adaptation policies in mountainous regions. The project will focus on enhancing the management of water resources, landscape preservation, agricultural systems and environmental risk through diligent monitoring activities. Additionally, it will emphasize the responsible and sustainable development of tourism, ensuring the safeguarding of environmental, agricultural and cultural heritage, while also enhancing ecosystem services. Moreover, the project seeks to strengthen the capacity of local governments in sustainable land management. The implementation of this project will be carried out in collaboration with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and other local partners.