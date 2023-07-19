650 PSCA cameras to monitor Muharram processions

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has completed special security arrangements for Muharram.
The PSCA will monitor the security operations of processions, Imambargahs, and gatherings throughout the City. More than 650 cameras will provide 24-hour coverage of processions and gatherings.
Additional portable cameras have been deployed at all essential locations. Police communication officers and technical teams are on duty 24 hours a day at the Safe City Headquarters. The routes of the processions will also be monitored through the Safe City's Mobile Command Vehicle. Representatives from law enforcement will be present at the Safe City Centre for duty. Citizens are advised to report any emergencies at 15.
