Tuesday July 18, 2023
Health emergency

July 18, 2023

There is an acute lack of several essential services in Sindh, including health services. The hospitals in the province are short on Thalassemia-related medicines and blood for transfusions.

As a result, countless innocent children are suffering and losing their lives. The provincial government must find a way to end the shortage of medicines and blood for transfusions.

Mohsin Rustamani

Dadu