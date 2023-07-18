Health emergency

There is an acute lack of several essential services in Sindh, including health services. The hospitals in the province are short on Thalassemia-related medicines and blood for transfusions.
As a result, countless innocent children are suffering and losing their lives. The provincial government must find a way to end the shortage of medicines and blood for transfusions.
Mohsin Rustamani
Dadu
