Unjust threats

The story of Seema Haider, who ran away from Pakistan, along with her children, to marry a man in India has sparked a wave of reactions and discussions. According to reports, the two met online through the popular game PUBG. Unfortunately, certain groups in Pakistan have unjustly used this incident as an excuse to threaten the safety and security of the Hindu community in Pakistan.

The threats tarnish the image of Pakistan as a tolerant and inclusive society. It is essential to recognize that the Pakistani Hindu community has been an integral part of the country and has contributed significantly to its development and progress. It is imperative that the government, law-enforcement agencies, and civil society organizations come together to condemn such threats and take immediate action to protect the rights and security of the Hindu community.

Mukesh Raja

Tharparkar