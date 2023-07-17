Students of the future

The government has recently revealed the incorporation of coding programmes and the study of the constitution into the national curriculum. These strategic reforms have been launched under the banner of ‘Empowering Students for the Future’ and under the direction of the PM. The development of the coding programmes has been handled by the Strategic Reforms Unit, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the National Curriculum Council and IT industry experts. The new coding programmes will be offered to students from grade 6 and above while the study of the constitution will be integrated into Pakistan Studies from grades 9 to 12. This dual addition recognizes both the importance of equipping future generations with IT and problem solving skills, increasingly a prerequisite for employment and economic development in the digital age, and the importance of raising citizens and future leaders with a comprehensive understanding of our political and legal framework and how to engage with it.

Indeed it is hard to imagine Pakistan making any progress in the 21st century without a workforce that is at home in the digital workplace and able to contribute to technological development or a citizenry that is unaware of its rights, obligations and how its government is supposed to function. As things stand now, these are both areas on which urgent improvement is required. According to reports, our broadband penetration is only 55.81 per cent and around 15 per cent of the population lacks access to both internet and mobile or telecom services, making us one of the world’s worst countries when it comes to internet and telecoms access. Without expanding access to these services, thriving in the digital era will be an impossibility.

If we look into the political and legal realms, many of those in positions of power display an outright lack of basic knowledge whenever they talk about what is or is not constitutional. Teaching the constitution in schools would help enhance civic literacy, equipping students with an understanding of their rights, responsibilities, and the principles that underpin democratic governance and allowing them to make informed decisions, advocate for change, and actively engage in shaping their communities and the nation as a whole. The constitution is a living document that has evolved over time. By studying its history, amendments, and interpretations, students develop critical thinking skills. There is a pervasive jingoism in our polity, due to which issues like human rights or women’s rights are foreign conspiracies meant to divide or somehow subjugate us. And yet, some of the loudest proponents of this narrative will lecture others on the constitution, seemingly unaware that it backs many of the rights and principles they deem to be foreign conspiracies. A strong understanding of constitutional principles acts as a safeguard against the erosion of democratic norms and values. Teaching the constitution in school curriculum is not merely an academic exercise but an investment in the future of democracy. In this context, the additions to the national curriculum are both necessary and timely. However, without an expansion of the education and telecommunications infrastructures themselves, the changes, as good as they are, will be too few to make a difference to the big picture.