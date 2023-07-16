Punjab on strike

It has been several days since the employees of the Punjab government went on strike and official activities across the province were boycotted. The reason behind all this is the refusal of the Punjab government to raise their employees’ salaries and pensions by the same level as the rest of the country and in accordance with what was laid out in the federal budget, according to the protestors. This situation is quite serious for the government employees of Punjab. The need of the hour is for the provincial government to accept the demand of the employees. It is also essential for the PM to intervene in this matter and get it solved as soon as possible. This widespread boycott, especially when it comes to the medical and education departments, will be very harmful to the people.

Haroon Sarfraz

Chakwal