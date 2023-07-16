Pakistan, Iran discuss expanding defence ties

Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff for the Armed Forces of Iran & COAS Gen. Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah,COAS visited today in Tehran.—Twitter@PTVnewsofficial

TEHRAN: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri on Saturday discussed expanding military ties between the two countries.



According to Iran Press, General Asim Munir led a delegation of high-ranking military officials and held discussion with Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

The meeting was held to boost military training, defence and security ties.

Major General Bagheri, in the meeting, cited the historical relationship between the two neighboring countries as the foundation for enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation.

He stressed the importance of developing military ties between Tehran and Islamabad and increasing training, joint defence, and security ties between the two countries.

Iran-Pakistan relations have been growing in various sectors recently.

Pakistan has the longest joint border with Iran after Iraq, with more than 900 kilometers of land border.

PPI adds from Islamabad: A day after the Armed Forces of Pakistan voiced their serious concerns regarding the safe havens and freedom of movement enjoyed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) within Afghanistan, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rebuked Kabul for disregarding vital obligations made in the Doha agreement.

In a tweet on Saturday, the defence minister lashed out at Afghanistan, saying that it was neither fulfilling its obligation as a neighbour nor safeguarding the Doha peace agreement.

According to Khawaja Asif, Pakistan has provided refuge to five to six million Afghan refugees for 40 to 50 years with all their rights intact. Conversely, the terrorists who shed the blood of Pakistanis find refuge on the Afghan soil, he added.

The minister cautioned that the ongoing situation could no longer continue. He asserted that Pakistan would employ all possible resources and measures with the guidance of Allah to safeguard its territory and citizens.

“The ongoing situation can no longer continue. Pakistan would employ all possible resources and measures with the guidance of Allah to safeguard its territory and citizens.” On Friday, the armed forces expressed serious concerns over the terror activities of the banned TTP being operated from Afghanistan.

Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited the Quetta Garrison and inquired about the health of wounded soldiers in the Zhob terrorist attack. The officials stated that the TTP hideouts are present in Afghanistan and expressed hopes that the Afghan government will not allow its land to be used against other countries.

The spokesperson for the military’s media wing urged the Afghan interim administration to ensure the implementation of Doha agreement. The armed forces also expressed concerns over the involvement of Afghan citizens in terrorist attacks in Pakistan.