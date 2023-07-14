India regularly updating Pakistan on water release into rivers: FO

The Foreign Office premises in Islamabad. — The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) said here on Thursday India had been sharing with Islamabad regular updates on water discharge towards Pakistan since July 9, as expected under the Indus Waters Treaty.

Speaking at weekly briefing, the FO spokesperson said reports from Punjab speak about 40 villages of Jhang district where Chenab River water had caused flooding. “Indus Waters Treaty is a very important treaty that has served both Pakistan and India well. It is a gold standard of bilateral treaties on water sharing. Pakistan is fully committed to its full implementation. And, we hope that India will also remain committed to the Treaty,” she said.

The spokesperson was replying to a query regarding the recent verdict from the Court of Arbitration, especially on Kishenganga and Ratle reservoirs, and the consequences if India rejected the verdict.

Regarding chances of Pakistan’s cricket team visiting India, she responded, “Prime Minister has set up a committee to discuss the circumstances of participation of the Pakistani cricket team in the World Cup. The committee will deliberate on this question and once we have an outcome, we will make an announcement.”

She said Pakistan expects Afghanistan to fulfil its promises of not allowing the Afghan soil to be used for terrorism against Pakistan.

When questioned about recent statements from Kabul, the spokeswoman said, “On this, we have made our understanding very clear that the responsibility of ensuring that the soil of Afghanistan is not used for terrorism against Pakistan lies with the Afghan authorities. It is their responsibility and they have accepted this responsibility on various occasions, including in the trilateral statement, which was issued when the foreign minister of China and the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan visited Islamabad in May. “They assured Pakistan that the Afghan soil will not be used for terrorism directed against Pakistan. We expect them to fulfil those promises.”

Commenting on the recent unrest in Kurram Agency, she pointed out that it was a very concerning situation and was being handled by the local authorities and law-enforcement officials. “It is a law and order issue and our authorities concerned would be in a better position to share the details. The Government of Pakistan will continue to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of our cooperation as well as concerns, including issues relating to the terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan,” she added.

To questions seeking clarification about an alleged Pakistani national Seema Haider, who was in in India with her four children, the spokeswoman said she had seen the media reports.

“Pakistan has asked India to authenticate the news and to inform us about her wellbeing. We have also requested for consular access on immediate basis. We are awaiting an answer from the Indian side,” she said.

Commenting on the UN Council adopting a Pakistan-sponsored resolution, the spokeswoman said that was ‘historic’.

“Pakistan, on behalf of the OIC, moved the resolution, which condemns any advocacy of religious hatred, including the recent acts of desecration of Holy Quran, and underscored the need for holding the perpetrators to account. In follow-up to the resolution, the Council will hold panel discussions of experts at its March 2024 session to identify the drivers, root-causes and human rights impact of the desecration of sacred books, places of worship and religious symbols,” she explained.