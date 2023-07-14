Tekken kings

Nothing gives one the pure joy that they feel when their country is crowned champions. Pakistani gamers Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique, Imran Khan and Atif Butt beat the South Korean team to win the finals of the Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup. This victory follows Arslan’s win in the Tekken 7 competition at EVO Japan 2023 and Atif’s victory at the Tekken World Tour video game tournament in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With this victory, our gamers have proved that they are an unstoppable force in the world of Tekken. Their exceptional teamwork and relentless determination led them to triumph over some of the strongest competitors in the world.

Video games have traditionally been frowned upon in South Asian countries and many parents continue to see them mainly as a waste of time. Team Pakistan’s victory underscores the growing importance and prestige of esports and blazes a trail for other Pakistani gamers to follow. Let’s celebrate this incredible achievement and continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of esports.

Unzila Tahir Huda

Karachi