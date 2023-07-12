PU issues roll numbers

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips of Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-I & Part-II, Special Categories and Hearing Impaired candidates for annual examinations 2023.

A PU spokesperson advised the candidates to download their roll number slips from PU’s website: www.pu.edu.pk. The exams will commence from July 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood inaugurated the committee room for the student societies in the Directorate of Student Affairs here on Tuesday.

PU Director Student Affairs Dr M Ali Klasra, Treasurer Tasneem Kamran, Resident Officer-II M Kashif Nazir Hanjra and students were present on this occasion.

In his address, Dr Khalid said that the committee room established under the auspices of the Directorate of Students Affairs would help the students of PU in promoting co-curricular activities.