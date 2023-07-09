Plastic poison

According to a United Nations Development Programme report, Pakistan generates over 3.3 million tons of plastic waste every year. In Karachi, a lot of this plastic waste is thrown into the sea where it degrades into microplastics that can cause great harm to marine ecosystems and, eventually, our food supply.
Implementing appropriate waste management procedures and educating the public about the negative impacts of plastic pollution are crucial if this problem is to be resolved.
Khurram Ejaz
Karachi
