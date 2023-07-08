Facebook alters fact-checking controls for US users

WASHINGTON: Meta-owned Facebook has handed US users the controls over fact-checked content, in a potentially significant move that the platform says will give them more power over its algorithm but some analysts insist could benefit purveyors of misinformation.
For years, Facebook´s algorithm automatically moved posts lower in the feed if they were flagged by one of the platform´s third-party fact-checking partners, including AFP, reducing the visibility of false or misleading content.
Under a new “content reduced by fact-checking” option that now appears in Facebook´s settings, users have flexibility to make debunked posts appear higher or lower in the feed or maintain the status quo.
Fact-checked posts can be made less visible with an option called “reduce more.” That, according to the platform´s settings, means the posts “may be moved even lower in feed so you may not see them at all.”
Another option labeled “don´t reduce” triggers the opposite effect, moving more of this content higher in their feed, making it more likely to be seen.
“We´re giving people on Facebook even more power to control the algorithm that ranks posts in their feed,” a Meta spokesman told AFP.
“We´re doing this in response to users telling us that they want a greater ability to decide what they see on our apps.”
Meta rolled out the fact-checking option in May, leaving many users to discover it for themselves in the settings.
It comes amid a hyperpolarized political climate in the United States that has made content moderation on social media platforms a hot-button issue.
Conservative US advocates allege that the government has pressured or colluded with platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to censor or suppress right-leaning content under the guise of fact-checking.
On Tuesday, a federal court in Louisiana restricted some top officials and agencies of President Joe Biden´s administration from meeting and communicating with social media companies to moderate their content.
