Still broken

Sindh, like the rest of the country, faced catastrophic rainfall and floods in 2022. Scores lost their lives, many acres of crops were destroyed and millions were displaced. In the aftermath, the provincial and federal governments promised that those who had been impacted would receive compensation. However, in many areas, including my town of Wahi Pandi in Dadu District, people are still waiting to be compensated and the buildings and roads damaged by the floods are yet to be repaired.
The damaged roads have made it difficult for the people of the town to commute to larger cities like Johi and are leading to accidents. The relevant authorities have to repair the damaged infrastructure immediately.
Mohsin Rustamani
Dadu
