CDA approves Rs150.9 billion budget

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday announced a record Rs150.9 billion development-oriented and surplus budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. The budget which allocates Rs107.463 billion for development and works activities was approved by the CDA board at its meeting held here at CDA headquarters. Other major expenses in the outlay include Rs16.25 billion for salaries and pensions, Rs8.5 billion for CDA contingency, and Rs1 billion as a loan for the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI). The budget would be surplus by Rs852.46 million as the management of the CDA is expecting budget receipts to the tune of Rs150.948 billion. The meeting chaired by the CDA chairman Noorul Amin Mengal also okayed the development of the world’s biggest bird aviary in F-9 park.

The aviary having unique specifications will be developed over an area of 10 acres and would have various species of birds to be collected from around the world. The planning wing presented revised layout plans of sectors D-13, E-13, and F-13 which were appreciated by the CDA board meeting. The revised plan having the latest facilities would also have plots reserved for the affectees.

According to the budget documents, the current budget is more than double than last year's revised budget of Rs69 billion. This year CDA is expecting to generate Rs78 billion from self-financing and Rs 52billion as recoveries from different department's including Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Iesco, Wasa and others.