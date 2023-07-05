ECP asks parties to file asset details before Aug 29

Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday reminded all the heads of political parties to submit their consolidated statement of accounts for the financial year, 2022-23 on or before August 29.

Still facing desertions in the aftermath of the May 9 violence and struggling to cope with the situation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday approached the ECP for allotment of ‘bat’ as its election symbol. A petition in this connection was filed on behalf of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Election Commission Secretariat, wherein the electoral body has been requested to allot the ‘bat’ as a symbol to it for the upcoming general election, being a legal requirement.

The ECP has called upon to file applications for allocation of symbols for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Balochistan, according to the requirements of Section 216 of the Elections Act 2017.

“The political parties that have complied with the provisions of the Allocation of Election Symbols of the Election Act 2017 and the Election Rules 2017 are invited to submit applications for allocation of one of the symbols prescribed under Rule 162 of the Election Rules 2017. The applications, duly signed by the respective party heads, should reach the ECP Secretariat Islamabad on or before July 19, 2023,” the ECP said.

A statement issued by PTI, says the party candidates will contest the national and provincial assemblies’ elections on the symbol of ‘bat’.

This requirement is mandated for the political parties in terms of Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 read with Section 204 of the Act ibid and rule 159 & 160 of the Election Rules, 2017, thereof, that they are required to do the needful.

The Section 210 of the Act provides that a political party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the commission, within sixty days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D containing: Annual income and expenses; sources of its funds and assets and liabilities.

The statement to be submitted to the ECP shall accompany the report of a chartered accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorised by the party head stating that:

(i) No funds were received by the party from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017.

(ii) The statement of accounts contains an accurate picture of the financial position of the party.

(iii) The information given above is correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.

(iv) The statement is audited by the charted accountant and detailed report thereof is annexed.

Moreover, the statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. Printed forms are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Form-D/Performa for source of funds are also available on ECP’s Website.

A statement issued by the ECP says that overwriting should be avoided. The membership/certificate issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) in respect of auditor engaged shall be annexed to the Form-D along with last valid renewal certificate.

The Form-D shall also accompany a legible copy of each of the bank statements for the period of 01.07.2022 to 30.06.2023 of the party, along with a bank reconciliation statement.

The subject statement shall be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad and shall be delivered through an office bearer of the party, duly authorised by the party head in terms of rule 156 of the Election Rules, 2017. Statements received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode shall not be accepted, the commission says.