Milk for all

Milk is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, particularly calcium. It has an important role in maintaining a balanced diet and one’s health. Unfortunately, the price of milk in our country is very high, particularly in the urban centres of Sindh.

This leaves the lower-income group unable to afford this basic necessity and makes them more prone to several health problems. The provincial government should implement relevant price controls and ensure that milk is sold at affordable rates so that it does not become a luxury only the rich can afford.

Mohsin Rustamani

Dadu