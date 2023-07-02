Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners

Indian fishermen sit at a police station in Karachi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Saturday, in accordance with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, exchanged a list of prisoners. In this regard, Islamabad handed over a list of 308 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (42 civilian prisoners and 266 fishermen) to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

Pakistan and India exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year. The exchange takes place in pursuance of the Agreement on Consular Access, signed on 21 May 2008.

The government of India handed over the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi. According to the list, there are a total of 417 Pakistanis in Indian jails (343 civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen).

The Government of India has been urged to release and repatriate all those Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen who have completed their respective sentences and their national status stands confirmed.