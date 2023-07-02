Symbols allotment: ECP seeks applications till 19th

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside Pakistan's election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Taking another step forward, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday called upon political parties to file applications till July 19 for the allotment of symbols to qualify for participation in the upcoming general elections.

The political parties have been advised to file applications for allocation of symbols for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan, according to the requirements of Section 216 of the Elections Act 2017.

“The political parties which have complied with the provisions of the Allocation of Election Symbols of the Election Act 2017 and the Election Rules 2017 are invited to submit applications for allocation of one of the symbols prescribed under Rule 162 of the Election Rules 2017. The applications, duly signed by the respective party heads, should reach the ECP Secretariat Islamabad on or before July 19, 2023,” the ECP said.

It clarified that those political parties which submitted applications for allotment of symbols for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies in February/March-2023 would apply afresh.

Likewise, it noted incomplete applications or requests through fax will not be entertained, and applications received prior to the issuance of this statement would also not be considered. Thus, all such parties, which earlier sent applications, are requested to submit fresh applications.

“It may be clarified here that applications received after the due date will not be entertained. Applications should accompany an affidavit under Section 206 of the Elections Act 2017. The head of the party will submit an affidavit that “his/her party shall ensure that at least five per cent candidates against general seats of party shall be selected from women including membership of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) and provincial assemblies in accordance with the provision of the Elections Act 2017 read with Sections 206 and 215. Contravention to this legal requirement would render his party ineligible to get the party election symbol.

“The applications should contain the following information: the list of symbols applied for in order of preference; symbol or symbols if any allocated to the political party during previous general elections; every such application shall be signed by the party head, by whatever name designated; address of the head office of the political party.

“On receipt of applications from the political parties, the eligibility of each party will be ascertained in the light of Section 215 of the Election Act 2017. Section 206 of the Act says: Selection for elective offices -- a political party shall make the selection of candidates for elective offices, including membership of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) and provincial assemblies, through a transparent and democratic procedure and while making the selection of candidates on general seats shall ensure at least five per cent representation of women candidates.

“Section 209: certification by the political party. (1) A political party shall, within seven days from completion of the intra-party elections, submit a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the Party Head, to the commission to the effect that the elections were held in accordance with the constitution of the political party and this Act to elect the office-bearers at federal, provincial and local levels, wherever applicable. (2) The certificate under sub-section (1) shall contain the following information (a) the date of the last intra-party elections; (b) the names, designations and addresses of office-bearers elected at federal, provincial and local levels, wherever applicable; (c) the election results; and (d) copy of the political party’s notifications declaring the results of the election.

“Section 210: Information about the sources of funds. (1) a political party shall, in such manner as may be prescribed, submit to the commission within sixty days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a chartered accountant on Form D containing — (a) annual income and expenses; (b) sources of its funds; and (c) assets and liabilities. (2) The statement under sub-section (1) shall be accompanied by the report of a chartered accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of the political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party head stating that (a) no funds from any source prohibited under this Act were received by the political party; and (b) the statement contains an accurate financial position of the political party.”