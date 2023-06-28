4,000 cops to be deployed in Peshawar on Eid

PESHAWAR: Over 4,000 policemen will be deployed in the provincial capital for security during the Eidul Azha. An official said more checking points have been set up and patrolling increased in the provincial capital as part of strict security measures for Eid.
A special security plan has also been chalked out for the entire province during the Eid holidays.
An official said the security would remain on alert in all the busy trade centers and public places. “The police force has been directed to remain vigilant during the Eid,” he added.
Meanwhile, a search operation was carried out under the command of SP City, Abdul Salam Khalid, in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station following the recent incidents of target killings. The cops checked a large number of houses and questioned people. An official said many suspects were also rounded up during the checking.
