Mayor lays foundation stone of Allama Iqbal Park

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, accompanied by other officials and elected representatives, laid the foundation stone of Allama Iqbal Park in Federal B. Area’s Block 14 on Monday.

The ceremony marked the beginning of a new project aimed at enhancing public spaces and fostering a sense of community in the city.

Addressing the media, Mayor Wahab emphasised the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) commitment to public service and its desire to promote unity and love among the people. He reiterated the party’s dedication to the development of Karachi, stating that the PPP would continue its journey of progress, ensuring every street in the city receives attention.

The mayor mentioned that the successful completion of Jahangir Park in Saddar was an example of the party’s dedication to improving public spaces. He further announced the construction of Allama Iqbal Park in District Central at an estimated cost of Rs250 million, which would serve as a beautiful gift to the residents of the district.

Several notable figures were present at the event, including Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, Central District PPP President Masroor Ahsan, General Secretary Dil Muhammad, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem, and other officers and elected representatives.

Wahab said that the park construction project would be completed within three months. The park will cover two acres of land, while an additional three acres will be allocated for a football field and a cricket ground. These initiatives are part of the larger Karachi mega projects.

He expressed the PPP’s determination to fulfil its promises and acknowledged the hardships faced by the people. He extended an invitation to Hafiz Naeem, requesting a collaborative effort for the development and progress of Karachi, with a focus on resolving the people’s issues. He said that every worker associated with the PPP would actively participate in serving the city, including council and town members.

The mayor also shed light on the ongoing development projects in District Central, highlighting the construction of 100 parks, as well as road and drainage improvements. He urged the citizens to refrain from dumping garbage and waste into the drains. Currently, work was underway on 40 to 42 drains across Karachi.

The mayor emphasised the need for a comprehensive policy to remove shops and other structures located above the drains, in order to ensure effective cleaning and maintenance. He informed the public that a detailed programme had been devised to promptly remove offal during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festivities. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints on the helpline number 1128.