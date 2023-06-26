Regional issue

This refers to the letter, ‘Endangered species’ (June 23, 2023) by Shukurullah Azeem. The writer has quoted a new report issued by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development which claims that the Hindu Kush and the Himalayan Mountain Ranges may suffer up to 80 per cent loss of their glacial volume by the year 2100. This is an alarming prospect to say the least. Therefore, it is imperative that Pakistan, India, Bhutan, and Nepal, the four South Asian countries which straddle these great mountain ranges, get together to discuss and develop well-coordinated strategies on how we can preserve our mountain and glacial resources as global warming and climate change intensify.

Data collection and monitoring should be established as a first resort and we may need to energize Saarc as well, which has so far played only a bit-part role in regional affairs. This is an issue that impacts the entire region and it will require cooperation on the regional level to solve.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore