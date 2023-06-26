 
Monday June 26, 2023
Environmental crimes

June 26, 2023

Illegal logging has become a serious problem in many areas of Sindh, depriving the province of its natural beauty and heritage and much-needed shade during the summer months. The loss of trees along the Dadu and Rice canals has been particularly bad.

Civil society and environmental activists are up in arms over the issue of illegal logging but the local authorities have failed to respond to their concerns thus far.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad