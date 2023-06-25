Numerous interpretations of law cause disputes: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umer Ata Bandial Saturday said numerous interpretations of law give rise to disputes, which must be reconciled by experts, adding that two interpretations of one law cause problems.

He was addressing a symposium on Corporate Supervision and Regulatory Actions, held here by Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Bandial said he was not an expert in the field of artificial intelligence, adding the ceremony was being held for business development in Pakistan.

The chief justice said the Supreme Court was only concerned with the enforcement of law, adding that in courts, they exercise their powers with caution and give decisions in accordance with the law.

The CJP said lack of tribunals increases the burden on courts, hence every regulatory body must have its own tribunals for resolving its disputes, adding that for dealing with service matters, service tribunals have been established.

The CJP said the progress of country lies in generating conducive environment for business as well as industrial growth, adding that Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees equitable distribution of resources. “In order to jack up the business, business community should not be given surprises but to ensure them sound environment besides giving level playing field to investors,” the CJ added.

The CJP said that all the institutions and departments would have to work in a transparent manner. Referring to subsidy, the chief justice said that every department was demanding subsidy, adding that the government was competent to provide subsidy.

“The Supreme Court can only determine as to whether a subsidy, granted by the government is non-discriminatory or not,” the CJP said.

At the same time, the chief justice stressed making regulations easier for the public while the efficiency of high courts should be improved by reducing the burden on them.

Referring to imposition of taxes, the CJP said the government imposes taxes and custom duties but the public is not aware of it. He stressed that the government should conduct affairs in consultation with the business community.