Scorched earth

Amidst this scorching heatwave much of the country is experiencing, many of us are still being hit by five to seven hours long power outages. It is too much to ask the people to weather such extreme temperatures amid such prolonged periods without any cooling. The situation is particularly tough for students like myself as we are unable to study properly amidst this heat and loadshedding.
I urge Wapda and the government to take note of this issue and to try and limit loadshedding as much as possible during these summer months.
Aamir Ali
Shikarpur
