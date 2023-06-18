Vanishing land

The land of Sindh is prone to erosion due to its proximity to the coast. Hundreds of thousands of hectares of land have already been eroded by the sea. Many villages have disappeared. The fertile soil of Thatta district bears the brunt of this problem.

Furthermore, deforestation, land reclamation and illegal extraction of groundwater by industry are exacerbating the vulnerability of many areas in the province to erosion. I appeal to the federal and provincial authorities to implement measures that counteract erosion before the thousands of communities that have lived and worked in the coastal areas of Sindh for generations disappear forever.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad