Vanishing land

The land of Sindh is prone to erosion due to its proximity to the coast. Hundreds of thousands of hectares of land have already been eroded by the sea. Many villages have disappeared. The fertile soil of Thatta district bears the brunt of this problem.
Furthermore, deforestation, land reclamation and illegal extraction of groundwater by industry are exacerbating the vulnerability of many areas in the province to erosion. I appeal to the federal and provincial authorities to implement measures that counteract erosion before the thousands of communities that have lived and worked in the coastal areas of Sindh for generations disappear forever.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
This refers to the news report ‘They want Pakistan to default like Lanka: Dar’ . There is no doubt that the US no...
The past few years have been one of the most challenging periods for people across the globe, as we have navigated a...
Travelling via the M1 from Peshawar to Islamabad used to be a captivating experience. Now, many of the scenic...
Pakistan has taken 22 loans from the IMF since 1958 and has only sunk deeper into debt each time. Escaping the...
I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the absence of functioning municipal amenities...
This refers to the letter ‘Traffic report’ by Sajjad KB. The writer’s depiction of the traffic problems in...