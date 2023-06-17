To prevent daily power breakdowns, the people of Padidan Town, Naushehro Feroze are requesting that the outdated, low-capacity transformers in their area be replaced. When development on the Padidan Town Hospital Road began two decades ago, Wapda installed transformers while taking into account the number of homes in the area at the time and the electricity usage. Now that the population has almost quadrupled, these old transformers are incapable of handling the increased burden.
Wapda was informed of this problem earlier as well, but nothing has been done thus far. We request that the relevant authorities please take the proper measures and upgrade our power network.
Farhan Ali Siyal
Naushahro Feroze
