Scorched earth

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is observed every year on June 17. Desertification and droughts are among the most crucial global challenges. The former refers to the process by which fertile land gradually turns into desert due to various factors such as climate change, deforestation, overgrazing and improper agricultural practices, leading to the loss of biodiversity, depletion of natural resources and displacement of communities that depend on the land for their livelihoods. On the other hand, drought is an extended period of abnormally low rainfall that results in water scarcity, crop failure and water stress for humans and ecosystems. Efforts to combat desertification and drought involve a multi-faceted approach.

It includes implementing land restoration projects, promoting sustainable agriculture practices, fostering reforestation and afforestation initiatives and improving water management systems. Enhancing soil fertility, conserving water resources and supporting local communities in adapting to changing climatic conditions are vital aspects of these efforts.

Dr Intikhab Ulfat

Karachi