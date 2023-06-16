CM orders restoration of historical buildings

LAHORE:A meeting held under the chair of the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office decided to hand over the management of the historical and cultural landmarks of the province to the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA).

Recognising the mesmerising allure and profound historical significance of Punjab's cultural heritage, the chief minister emphasised the imperative of restoring these architectural gems to their original magnificence. He ordered removing encroachments surrounding historical buildings in Lahore, Gujranwala, and other cities.

The meeting unanimously resolved to cleanse the vicinity of historical buildings and undertake cultural embellishments in the surrounding areas.

The CM entrusted the task of restoring historical structures to their pristine glory to the WCLA. The Director-General of WCLA gave a briefing on the ongoing restoration efforts pertaining to historical buildings and mansions. Notably, deliberations ensued regarding the refurbishment of specific landmarks, including the Samadhi in Sheranwala Garden, the iconic Ram Pyari Mahal in Gujrat, and the historic mansion in Gujranwala.

Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Amir Mir, secretary C&W, secretary information, and others attended the meeting.

The chief secretary, commissioner Gujranwala, deputy commissioners of Gujrat & Gujranwala, and Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board participated via a video link.

CM orders removal of encroachments around drains Caretaker chief minister ordered the removal of encroachments surrounding drains, with a strong emphasis on facilitating unhindered traffic flow by eliminating obstacles and addressing drainage concerns in ongoing development projects.

He stressed the disruptive impact of encroachments on traffic, leading to hardships for the general public. It was emphasised that the process of encroachment removal should be carried out systematically and without delay.

The meeting held at CM Office was attended by the chief secretary, commissioner & deputy commissioner Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA and others.