Trees are essential for our environment and our own safety and well-being. However, in the town of Wahi Pandi trees are being cut down due to illegal logging, despite big words from the government about fighting climate change.
The government needs to put its money where its mouth is and stop the illegal cutting of trees.
Mohsin Rustamani
Dadu
