OGDCL partners with LUMS on transformative learning journey

Islamabad : In a partnership, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has joined hands with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Rausing Executive Development Centre (REDC) for the implementation of their revolutionary programme titled ‘The Learning Odyssey.’

This collaboration aims to empower OGDCL employees with enhanced skills and competencies through a series of customised interventions, says a press release.

‘The Learning Odyssey’ programme, designed to address OGDCL’s management cadre training needs, marks a significant milestone for both organisations. LUMS, renowned for its excellence in training and development, will play a pivotal role in refining the managerial and leadership capabilities of OGDCL employees, ultimately fostering a lasting competitive advantage for the company.

With an emphasis on organisational development and transformative learning solutions, the partnership between Oil & Gas Development Company Limited and Lahore University of Management Sciences’ Rausing Executive Development Centre promises to unlock the full potential of OGDCL employees through a comprehensive and immersive learning experience.

The programme is structured into three levels, with Level 01 focusing on the Management Development Programme for chief and deputy chief positions. This initial phase will cover essential aspects such as problem-solving and decision-making, leading institutional projects, organizational communication, as well as negotiation and conflict resolution. By delving into these critical areas, OGDCL aims to cultivate a dynamic and highly skilled workforce capable of driving innovation and spearheading strategic initiatives.

The executives and employees of OGDCL have embraced this new learning endeavour with enthusiasm and optimism. The prospect of gaining valuable insights and expertise from LUMS, a leading training institute in Pakistan, has sparked a sense of excitement among participants. This collaboration signifies OGDCL’s commitment to employee growth and development, further fostering a culture of continuous learning within the organization.

As ‘The Learning Odyssey’ unfolds, it is expected to nurture not only the professional growth of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited employees but also their personal and emotional well-being. The programme’s transformative nature, coupled with the knowledge and expertise of Lahore University of Management Sciences’ renowned faculty, creates a fertile ground for self-discovery, resilience, and growth among participants.

Going forward, it will be mandatory for everyone in the management cadre of OGDCL to undergo minimum training hours to be eligible for promotion. Training and capacity building will henceforth be the cornerstone of career progression and development strategy.

Through this strategic partnership, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited and Lahore University of Management Sciences are poised to redefine the learning landscape in the oil and gas industry, setting a new benchmark for excellence and innovation. Together, they embark on a voyage of knowledge, empowerment, and lasting impact, igniting the potential of OGDCL employees to shape a brighter future for the organisation and the sector as a whole.