LCWU organises international art exhibition

LAHORE:Institute of Design & Visual Arts of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organised an international art exhibition in collaboration with the Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, China, and the University of Education, to foster educational and cultural exchange between China and Pakistan.

The exhibition showcased over 70 artworks, featuring a diverse range of mediums from the renowned Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, China, as well as notable contributions from artists hailing from the United States, Canada, and Milan (Italy). Moreover, the exhibition proudly presented over 100 artworks by artists from across Pakistan.

Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) inaugurated the exhibition while Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Vice-Chancellor of LCWU, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, and Prof Dr Muhammad Zahir, Director/Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, China and others were present on the occasion. The primary objective of this exhibition was to provide a platform for promoting cultural exchange between different countries and to allow artists from diverse backgrounds to showcase their artwork, engaging with audiences from varied cultural perspectives.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Shahid Munir said civilisation and culture served as a mirror of the nation. He said knowledge and art had no borders and added China and Pakistan were tested friends. Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said that through art, people gain insights into different cultures, traditions, and experiences.