Buyers yet to benefit from price cut

LAHORE: Declining trend in the prices of most of seasonal vegetables continues on second consecutive week, but the consumers are yet to get benefit from this trend because in the absence of governance sellers openly overcharge consumers for their items.

The deputy commissioner’s office just issues a price list on social media. Price control magistrates do not focus on implementing official rate lists, giving sellers an opportunity to fleece the buyers. The price of chicken has further reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs383-391 per kg, sold at Rs450-470 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs587 per kg, and sold Rs620-1000 per kg.

The price of potato sugar free A-grade was further increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs63-68 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-Grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, C-grade at Rs48-52 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs47-51 per kg, sold at Rs60-70per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs40-44 per kg, and C-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs50-55 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade further reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs29-32 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade at Rs25-28 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs20-22 per kg, B&C sold at Rs35-40 per kg. The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs185-195 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, and garlic Chinese fixed at Rs320-335 sold at Rs400 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai was unchanged at Rs720-740 per kg sold Rs1000 per kg.