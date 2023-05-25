6 terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

Security forces patrol an area. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR/MIRANSHAH: The security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists actively involved in hostile activities against the forces, extortion and target killing of innocent civilians during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO), conducted on their reported presence in the general area Kot Azam of South Waziristan District.

The terrorists were killed in an intense exchange of fire during the conduct of operation that occurred between the security forces and terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate terrorists found in the area.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the ISPR said.