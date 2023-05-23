Distinction

Dr Farrah-ul-Momineen became the first scholar from the Department of Communication, Lahore College for Women University who successfully defended her PhD dissertation entitled “Effects of Smartphone Usage on Couple, Parent-Child and Sibling Relationship” under the supervision of Dr Sumeera Batool, Head of the Department of Mass Communication LCWU. Dr Sumeera Batool praised Dr Farrah-ul-Momineen for conducting research on the effects of smartphone usage.