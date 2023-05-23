Fake image of a Pentagon explosion briefly goes viral

WASHINGTON: A fake image of an explosion at the Pentagon briefly went viral and caused a ten-minute long dip on the markets on Monday, stoking further talk that generative AI could cause problems to society. The image, which many observers suspected came from artificial intelligence, was spread by several accounts, forcing the Pentagon to comment that there was no such explosion.
“We can confirm this was a false report and the Pentagon was not attacked today,” a spokesman said. The Arlington, Virginia fire department also reacted, posting on social media that there was no explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon. The incident followed other occurrences of fake imagery that also created buzz, including of Donald Trump getting arrested and Pope Francis in a puffer jacket.
