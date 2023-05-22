Manchester City win fifth Premier League title in six seasons

LONDON: Manchester City won the Premier League for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday, taking a first step to a possible golden tre ble of trophies as second placed Arsenal lost 1-0 at Not tingham Forest. The Gunners´ challenge fi nally evaporated after a sec ond consecutive defeat left Mikel Arteta’s side four points adrift of City with one game left for them to play. Taiwo Awonyi’s first-half goal also ensured Forest avoided relegation in their first season back in the top flight for 23 years. City’s third successive English title has turned Sun day’s league game at home to Chelsea into a celebration match. Pep Guardiola’s men will now look to complete a treble when they face localri vals Manchester United and Italian giants Inter Milan in next month’s FA Cup and Champions League finals re spectively. City have become the dominant force in the English game since an Abu Dhabi backed takeovertransformed their fortunes in 2008. But admiration for the quality of theirfootball under manager Guardiola has also been accompanied by ques tions over their financing, with City facing a mammoth 115 charges for breaking Pre mier League rules. Nevertheless, City captain Ilkay Gundogan insisted his side had been pushed hard this season. "The Premier League is without doubt the most de manding and competitive league in the world so that tells you everything about what an achievement this is," he said. \But for Arsenal man ager Arteta, a former assis tant to Guardiola, there were thoughts of what might have been forthe longtime leaders. "First of all congratula tions to Manchester City for winning the championship but it is a sad day for us," Arteta told Sky Sports. “Now we have to face the reality, today we gave a goal away and we were not good enough to break them down. We could play forthree hours and we would not have done it." By contrast, Forest man ager Steve Cooper told the BBC: "We limited them (Arse nal) to very little, incredible desire and we

got over the line. It was everything we wished for from today. It is what the players and the sup porters particularly deserve." Manchester United and Newcastle were on the brink of qualifying for next season’s Champions League after Liv erpool’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa. United’s 1-0 victory at Bournemouth, combined with Liverpool’s failure to beat Villa, left Erik ten Hag’s men and Newcastle within touching distance of ensuring top-four finishes. Fourth-placed United and Newcastle, in third, are both three points clear of fifth placed Liverpool, who have only one game left. At the Vitality Stadium, United took the lead in the ninth minute through Casemiro’s acrobatic bicycle kick from close-range. “We are nearly there, but we are not there. I don’t care what happens in Liverpool, it’s about us," Ten Hag said. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp watched from the stands at Anfield as he served a touchline ban following his recent rant about referee Paul Tierney. Villa wasted a 22nd minute penalty when Ollie Watkins fired wide after the striker was brought down but they still went ahead five min utes later through Jacob Ramsey’s volley. Fans´ favourite Roberto Firmino, set to leave Liver pool at the end of the season, came on late in the game and the Brazilian forward then marked his Anfield farewell with a close-range finish in stoppage-time."We would have loved to make it excit ing for another week, but we will make the Europa League our competition. I am not that spoilt," said Klopp. —AFP