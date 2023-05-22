Army lead with 45 gold medals

KARACHI: Army lead the National Games medals race with 45 golds, 32 silver and 22 bronze, according to official statistics. WAPDA follow with 25 gold, 17 silver and 17 bronze medals. Navy trail at the third spot with 21 gold, 23 silver and 25 bronze medals. PAF are fourth with two gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze medals.
LONDON: Manchester City won the Premier League for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday, taking a first step to a...
KARACHI: It’s a big opportu nity for Baochistan to project its soft image across the world as the Prime Minister of...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has strengthened the national men's selection committee with three key...
KARACHI: Pakistan junior hockey team defeated hosts Oman by three goals to one in a practice match ahead of the Junior...
LAHORE: All-rounder Qasim Akram played a crucial innings of 57 not out to guide Pakistan to a narrow victory against...
KARACHI: Navy swept the initial six gold medals as six out of 13 sailing events in the 34th National Games were...