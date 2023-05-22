 
May 22, 2023
Army lead with 45 gold medals

By Our Correspondent
May 22, 2023

KARACHI: Army lead the National Games medals race with 45 golds, 32 silver and 22 bronze, according to official statistics. WAPDA follow with 25 gold, 17 silver and 17 bronze medals. Navy trail at the third spot with 21 gold, 23 silver and 25 bronze medals. PAF are fourth with two gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze medals.