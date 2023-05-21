Army crush Wapda by 15 runs

KARACHI: Army on Saturday crushed Wapda by 15 runs in the final to emerge as champions of the men's baseball event of the 34th National Games being held in Quetta.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) finished with a bronze medal.

Waseem Akram scored three runs for Army while Arsalan Jamshed, Mohammad Hussain, Nazeer, Asad Ali and Saqib scored two runs each. Abdullah and Faqeer scored one run each. Wapda failed to score any runs.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) vice-president Chaudhry Yaqoob graced the closing ceremony as chief guest.

“It will help promote brotherhood among the people of all provinces and bring them closer and unite them," Yaqoob said.

The POA secretary Khalid Mehmood was also present on the occasion.