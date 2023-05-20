Malaria in Jati

The incidence of malaria is increasing with each passing day in the town of Jati, Sujawal. The health authorities have become lax in tackling the mosquito problem, hence the surge in malaria infections.
Furthermore, there have been allegations of bias and misuse in the distribution of crucial preventative equipment like mosquito nets. The government has to get a handle on the situation before there is a full-blown epidemic in the town.
Kausar Abbas
Sujawal
