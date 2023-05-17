Turkish drone kills three PKK-linked fighters

ARBIL, Iraq: A Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq on Tuesday killed three Yazidi fighters affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK), an Iraqi Kurdish security official said.
It is the latest deadly strike blamed on Turkiye in Iraq´s autonomous Kurdistan region, where the PKK -- whose fighters are Turkish Kurds -- has rear bases.
The Turkish military maintains dozens of bases in northern Iraq and carries out air strikes and ground operations against the PKK, which is classified as a “terrorist” group by Ankara and its Western allies.
“A Turkish drone strike on Tuesday afternoon targeted a position of the Sinjar Resistance Units in the locality of Khanasor,” the anti-terrorist services of Iraqi Kurdistan region said in a statement, referring to the PKK-linked Yazidi movement. The strikes near the town of Penjwen, close to the Iranian border, targeted a vehicle carrying PKK fighters, one official said at the time.
