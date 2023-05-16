Climate emergency

According to a recent study conducted by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), an unprecedented heatwave hit several Asian countries, including Pakistan, during April 2023 and broke temperature records in Bangladesh, China, India and Myanmar. The recent heatwaves have exacerbated the existing vulnerabilities, especially poverty and hunger. Experts have warned that human-induced climate change is a major cause of the growing instances of heatwaves.

Pakistan needs to adopt well-thought-out policies to reduce emissions and take disaster-risk reduction measures to protect people and the region’s ecosystem.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar