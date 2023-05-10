Save the trees

Wahi Pandhi is located in District Dadu, Sindh. Its population is more than one hundred thousand. It also has a village named Fateh Khan, and the residents of this village want authorities to pay attention to some illegal activities going on in the area.
A few unidentified men have been cutting down tall trees that have always been a source of relief for villagers during intense summer. After floods last year, the government acknowledges the threats of climate change, and the role trees play in fighting the negative and irreversible effects of climate change. The government needs to look into the matter seriously and stop tree cutting in the village.
Mohsin Rustamani
Wahi Pandhi
