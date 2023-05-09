Peshawar to have centre to address water and climate change issues

PESHAWAR: A Center for Water Informatics and Climate Resilience (CWC) would be inaugurated in Peshawar to develop links with all federal and provincial government departments, private sector and academia with a view to address water and climate change policies.

The center has been established by Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar (IMsciences) and would serve as a think tank on climate resilience and water management, says a press release issued here on Monday.

Inauguration of the CWC is scheduled for May 10, 2023 to be performed by Secretary Environment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adds the press release.The CWC will develop a network of universities for water and climate resilience and a mechanism for implementing relevant policies.

It will also conduct research and develop links with all relevant departments to build their capacities in an institutionalized and sustainable manner. The thematic areas of CWC are climate change adaptation and mitigation, building resilience of climate induced disasters, water policies, law, governance, linking climate and water with societal and development changes, linking local initiatives and gender diversity.

The CWC also plans to initiate one year diploma on climate change, one year diploma on WaSH, secure maximum internships, continue technical and financial assistance of Phd scholars and students of MS and BS programme.

It will also support the KP government in improving climate governance by establishing a Climate Change Cell at the Planning and Development Department and through supporting the Climate Finance Unit at the Ministry of Climate Change.