Minister orders making all filtration plants functional in one week

Rawalpindi:Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir presided over the filtration plants meeting along with Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha and said that there are a total of 329 filtration plants across the division, says a press release.

He said that the government of Punjab is committed to provide clean drinking water to the people, therefore, along with the installation of new plants, it is also necessary to ensure that every plant already installed is fully functional.

He directed that all the filtration plants should be fully operational with in one week. Liaqat Ali Chatha said that every filtration plant should be given a universal number and the details of who is responsible for the maintenance of this plant. He added that cleanliness around the filtration plant is very important, the staff responsible for the safety of the plant should take special care of cleanliness.

Commissioner Rawal­pindi said that providing clean drinking water is our responsibility as well as a good work, in which we have to work with full responsibility. Apart from this, the surrounding philanthropists should also be encouraged to participate in this charity so that more and more filtration plants can be installed to provide clean drinking water to the people. Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Waqar Hasan Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ram­isha Javed and other relevant officers participated in this meeting held at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi.

Commissioner Rawalpindi directed that the XEN public health should be assigned duty in every district to conduct water test of all filtration plants, to ensure the quality of water. On this occasion, while briefing about the details of the existing filtration plants in Rawalpindi Division, it was said that there are a total of 329 filtration plants in Rawalpindi Division, of which 323 are functional and 06 are non-functional.

According to the details, there are 163 out of 168 functional filtration plants in Rawalpindi district. Attock district has a total of 66 plants out of which 64 are operational. Similarly, 07 of the total 08 plants are operational in Chakwal while total 87 filtration plants of Jhelum district are complete and operational. Liaqat Ali Chatha directed that this figure should be 100% by removing the bottlenecks in the non-functional plants by next week, after which the third party validation of these plants will also be done.